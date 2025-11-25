Expert outlines serious concerns about massive mining project: 'I think it's disingenuous'

The company described steps it plans to take to reduce impacts.

A mining company in Yukon, Canada, has published a report examining what a project could mean for local animals, air quality, and Indigenous communities, reported CBC News.

What's happening with the Casino mine?

Western Copper and Gold released the report for the Casino project in October. The mine would be built roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Whitehorse and run for 27 years.

The plan includes a waste rock storage area, a dam for mining byproducts, and a 198-kilometer (123-mile) road. Construction would bring $429 million to Yukon's economy, while operations would add $1.3 billion.

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board is reviewing the proposal through its most thorough evaluation process. The board initiated this deep review in 2016 because of the project's size and concerns about caribou.

Why is the Casino mine concerning?

Sebastian Jones, who studies fish and animals with the Yukon Conservation Society, said the mine and road would slice through territory where roughly 900 Klaza caribou live and move.

The road could prevent the animals from reaching portions of their home territory. Jones said Yukon government biologists named this territory as an important habitat three decades ago and called for protection measures starting in the 1990s.

If the caribou lose access to their range, Indigenous people who rely on these animals for food would face challenges. The project location falls within Selkirk First Nation territory and overlaps with White River First Nation's asserted lands.

The company's report used 2022 as its starting point for measuring habitat loss. Jones said that the year already reflected harm from past mining work and road construction.

"I think it's disingenuous of Casino to have characterized the baseline as 2022 disturbances," said Jones, per the CBC. "And by doing that, this enables them to say, 'Well, there's no additional disturbance.'"

The report stated that the mine would initially run on liquefied natural gas, matching the amount of carbon pollution the territory currently emits each year. The plan assumes the territory will connect its electrical grid to British Columbia's hydropower during the mine's operation, though that connection has no set schedule.

Jones raised concerns about the 236-meter-high (774-foot) dam that would hold mining waste. According to the company's assessment, a dam failure would cost more than $100 million to address.

What's being done about the Casino mine?

The assessment board will hold public hearings where residents can share their opinions on the project. People can submit comments through the board's website.

The board needs to choose panel members and complete its assessment review before scheduling those hearings.

The company described steps it plans to take to reduce impacts on the caribou herd, though Jones questions whether those measures account for the full scope of habitat loss.

