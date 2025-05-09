Scientists issue stark warning as major fault line threatens to sink cities within minutes — here's what you need to know

It's not just about loss of life and homes or economic damage; critical wetlands will be gone for good.

A recent study exposed the devastating impact of rising sea levels on the Pacific Northwest, according to Open Access Government. The paper, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, warned that the next great earthquake to hit the Cascadia subduction zone could permanently alter the coastline and render many communities uninhabitable.

What's happening?

A team led by Tina Dura, an assistant professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech, used several models to gauge the extent to which land would be lost in the event of a great earthquake.

Using geospatial analysis, the researchers estimated that coastal land could sink by up to 6.5 feet in just minutes if an earthquake were to hit today. The models also considered the impact of an earthquake in the worst-case scenario in 2100, when sea levels will have risen by about 0.4 to 0.9 meters (1.3 to 3 feet).

Why are rising sea levels in the Pacific Northwest concerning?

As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration makes clear, it's not a matter of if but when the next great earthquake (with a magnitude greater than 8) will hit the Pacific Northwest.

Cascadia sits within the Ring of Fire, where the Pacific plate meets other tectonic plates. It's where about 90% of the world's earthquakes take place. The last great earthquake in the Cascadia subduction zone was in 1700, and the paper rates the odds of the next one hitting by 2050 at 15%.

Rising sea levels induced by the changing climate will make the impact of the inevitable far worse. The warming planet features increasing ocean temperatures, which cause rising sea levels by melting sea ice and hastening the loss of land ice. This is largely attributed to the heat-trapping polluting gases that come from the burning of dirty energy. Higher ocean temperatures also increase the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

It's not just about loss of life and homes or economic damage; critical wetlands will be gone for good. Wetlands offer crucial habitats for many species, sequester carbon, and act as water filters — they are essentially nature's sponges.

What's being done about the risk of an earthquake in the Pacific Northwest?

While a major earthquake cannot be prevented, proper preparation can help mitigate its impact. Further research will help inform future planning, as findings can be applied throughout the Ring of Fire. Policies to consider include proper building codes, evacuation areas, and early warning systems.

Longer term, ensuring that rising sea levels are kept to a minimum is critical. This can be achieved by embracing clean, renewable energy; producing less waste; and promoting greater awareness of the issues.

