Forecasters issue alarming prediction about weather phenomenon that could wreak havoc this summer — here's what you need to know

by Catherine Wilkins
Photo Credit: iStock

Forecasters have warned Caribbean residents to stay alert as the threat of intense heat and storms becomes more severe during a potentially disastrous summer season.

What's happening?

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum reported that abnormal warmth north of the region could trigger excessive humid heatwaves over the next few months, according to the Caribbean National Weekly. The sweltering heat is expected to impact 25 or more days between July and September in several territories. 

The agency warned residents and outdoor workers, in particular, of heat-related illnesses that are expected to accompany the blazing weather. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, potentially raising one's body temperature to 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher within a short period. 

A rise in Atlantic hurricane activity is likely to occur near the end of the summer, according to CariCOF. Heavy and more frequent rainfall could also increase the chances of flooding in the Caribbean.

Why are extreme weather events important?

Scientists have found that human activities, like burning fossil fuels, cause heat-trapping pollution that makes extreme weather events more powerful and dangerous. In fact, a recent NASA study revealed a spike in global extreme weather events over the past five years. 

The warming climate increased wind speeds and boosted the intensity of every Atlantic hurricane in 2024, according to Climate Central. AccuWeather experts reported an estimated $500 billion in damages and economic losses. While the 2025 hurricane season has started off slow, scientists have warned residents to remain vigilant

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin in 2025. The agency estimated anywhere from 13 to 19 named storms fueled by many factors, including warmer-than-average ocean temperatures.

What's being done about extreme weather?

Scientists have developed new technology to aid in natural disaster preparation. For example, Columbia University climate experts recently created an interactive dataset with maps and graphs that tracks extreme weather events fueled by the overheating planet. 

To mitigate the impact of climate change, consumers can take steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Some may even consider switching to a different mode of transportation. Upgrading to an EV or taking public transit are both planet-friendly ways to keep pollution out of the atmosphere.

