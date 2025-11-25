Officials sound alarm after vessel containing shipment of dangerous containers goes up in flames at major port: 'Get inside immediately'

"The nature of the hazardous materials on board the ship have not been detailed in reports from [authorities]."

Officials are still working to determine the cause of a Nov. 21 fire aboard a cargo ship in the Port of Los Angeles, according to the Independent.

What's happening?

According to an initial incident report from the United States Coast Guard, "multiple agencies" responded to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked in concert with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Port of Los Angeles Police Department, and a representative for the vessel. The Coast Guard first ensured all 23 members of the cargo ship's crew were accounted for and uninjured.

The ship, the ONE Henry Hudson, was successfully anchored with crew assistance. Per the Coast Guard, the LAFD alone deployed 200 firefighters, search-and-rescue teams, hazardous materials crews, and various vessels in the vicinity of the blaze.

By midnight, all crew and first responders were ordered to evacuate the ship due to concerns about potentially hazardous fumes. At the same time, the LAFD issued a "shelter in place" advisory, ordering locals to stay indoors, close windows, and prevent indoor air circulation.

"Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors. Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room until you receive more instructions," the alert read.

Coast Guard officials established a half-mile safety zone around the vessel after escorting it out to sea at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 22. The ONE Henry Hudson successfully docked at 4:43 a.m., and firefighters continued battling the fire.

Why is this incident concerning?

Initially, reports indicated that the ONE Henry Hudson carried 40 containers. The figure was later revised to "approximately 100."

"The nature of the hazardous materials on board the ship have not been detailed in reports from the LAFD or the Port of LA," the Independent explained.

It was unclear whether officials withheld the information for security reasons or simply lacked details. All agencies emphasized the potential risks to first responders and the general public posed by burning hazardous materials.

A 2022 study examined the impact of container ship fires on aquatic habitats and wildlife. It found that the risks were diverse. Risks to humans were not just immediate either: these incidents' effects can ripple slowly into our food chains.

What's being done about it?

Capt. Stacey Crecy, Coast Guard incident commander, reiterated officials' concerns about public health.

In a Nov. 24 update, Crecy stated, "Safety is our top priority in addressing this incident. We are closely monitoring air quality, maintaining safety zones, and coordinating with all agencies to ensure this incident remains isolated and the public remains protected."

At the time the U.S. Coast Guard update was issued, officials continued securing the damaged vessel. They were "monitoring for hot spots in containers" still on board.

