Coast Guard races to rescue as massive cargo ship erupts in flames — here's what happened

Local residents have been warned to stay away from the water.

A Singapore-flagged cargo ship carrying oil went ablaze in early June, and the potential consequences and losses are still being assessed.

What's happening?

The BBC stated that the vessel reported an internal container explosion, leading to massive fires. While most of the crew members have been rescued, four remain unaccounted for, and the ship was left unmanned.

According to South First, "The vessel was carrying an estimated 2,000 tonnes of fuel oil and 240 tonnes of diesel oil, stored in tanks located perilously close to the initial fire zone."

Following the fire and attempted rescues, India's Coast Guard doused the ship with water near the coast of Kerala — a gorgeous southern state that unfortunately faced another disaster in 2024 when a monsoon took the lives of over 250 people.

Why is the cargo ship fire concerning?

"This is the second such incident in three weeks near the Kerala coast," per the BBC. "Last month, a Liberian-flagged vessel carrying oil and hazardous cargo leaked and sank in the Arabian Sea, sparking fears that harmful substances could endanger the health of residents and marine life."

Similar stories of human-induced pollution of extravagant levels are not hard to come by. In May, an oil spill off Mexico's Gulf Coast warranted public outrage as fishermen and residents reaped the negative effects of the polluted waterways.

Likewise, Shell Oil Company is facing the legal repercussions of oil spills they were responsible for in Nigeria in 2008.

What's being done about the hazardous material?

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has implemented simulation models to predict the outcome of the fire and assess potential debris and pollutants that could wash ashore.

"Simulation results indicate a 60% probability that containers, debris, or possible casualties that went overboard from the Wan Hai 503 may wash ashore between Thalassery and Kochi within the next four to six days," per South First.

While this technology can help experts plan for the coming days and better alert the public, the damage to come will likely devastate the region from an environmental standpoint.

Local residents have been warned to stay away from the water. "The state government then banned fishing within a 20-nautical mile radius of the shipwreck and announced compensation for families from fishing communities in four affected districts," the BBC added.

At this time, no oil spills have been reported, and Indian Coast Guard divers have connected the ship to an emergency towing vessel.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



