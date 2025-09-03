Gardener captures beautiful video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'Love seeing this'

"That's what we do it for."

A Michigan gardener had a thrilling surprise in their backyard: Their first cardinal flower drew in some special visitors.

Posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the OP shared a video of a bright red cardinal flower in bloom, noting: "This is my first cardinal flower! I've started to look at fall/winter care, and I definitely think I will deadhead it."

The plant caught attention, not just from fellow gardeners online, but also from some real-life pollinators. In the video, a hummingbird happily engages with the plant before flying off.

Hummingbirds, butterflies, and other beneficial species are especially drawn to cardinal flowers, which are native to North America and thrive in wet soils. These plants offer a great example of how rewilding a yard with native species can create a healthier ecosystem right outside your door.

In fact, according to the Penn State Extension, native plants are four times more attractive to pollinators than nonnatives. And, with alarms going off about the changing behaviors of important pollinators such as honeybees due to rising global temperatures, catering to their preferred plants is more important than ever. These creatures as well as bats, birds, and even small mammals are vital to the food supply.

For homeowners, swapping out a traditional grass lawn for clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, or native wildflowers easily saves both money and time. Even a partial replacement can make a difference.

Plus, these lawns require less upkeep, leaving you with more free weekends and fewer hours behind a lawnmower. One homeowner shared, alongside stunning before-and-after photos, that they spend less time on their lawn despite cultivating over 100 plant species.

Commenters were quick to cheer on the gardener's success.

"Love seeing this," one wrote. "That's what we do it for. Thanks for sharing."

Another added: "Yours is so big! I love it!"

