Resident warned after sharing photos of 'Franken-vine' on local street: 'How terrifying'

A Redditor in Nebraska turned to r/PlantIdentification to determine the species of a plant that engulfed a road sign.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luckily for them, the subreddit's members quickly identified this intrusive plant. With its bright red, trumpet-shaped flowers, it was easily recognizable as a cardinal climber.

This annual vine is a hybrid plant created by Logan Sloter of Columbus, Ohio. He crossed the red morning glory and the cypress vine using hand-pollination. Both vines are native to Central and South America, according to the University of Wisconsin.

While it is known to attract hummingbirds, the cardinal climber can be invasive. This is particularly the case in warmer climates where it reseeds easily.

Whether they're animals or plants, invasive species are basically environmental homewreckers. They use up resources which local species rely on to survive and disrupt the ecosystem equilibrium. And for homeowners and park managers, removing them is a headache that takes time, energy, and a lot of money.

California, for example, has been trying to restore such a balance by swapping out non-native plants for indigenous ones. The state has sought to pass legislation mandating native plants, but has been unsuccessful so far.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Any gardener will tell you that it's always best to opt for native plants when you're making changes in your yard. Native plants are perfect for rewilding your yard because they're suited to the local climate and soil conditions.

For you, this will mean less water and money spent on their maintenance. For the environment, this means more pollinators will help preserve a balanced and healthy ecosystem, which can boost crop growth. Even small patches of your garden will do!

As for the Reddit OP, their cardinal climber picture sparked reactions from the Reddit community.

"Hybrid vigor," one commented.

Another exclaimed "How terrifying!".

And another even found the perfect name for it: "Franken-vine."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.