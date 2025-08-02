Residents overjoyed as popular lake rebounds after historic drought: 'This is incredible'

"We haven't been able to get on it for several years."

Sea water levels may be rising, but many lakes in the U.S. have experienced the opposite due to drought-like conditions.

However, KSAT has reported that Canyon Lake in Comal County, Texas, has seen a significant rebound in its water level due to the recent flooding that occurred in the state.

In April 2025, Canyon Lake's water levels were the lowest they'd been in 60 years due to drought-like conditions, but the flooding in Texas brought the lake back to life, raising the water level almost 14 feet. As a result, the lake went from being less than 50% full to 67% full.

Dean Smith, a resident of Comal County, told KSAT, "We haven't been able to get on it for several years."

Thanks to all the recent rain, though, boat ramps that were closed for the past year or more have now reopened.

The rising water level was particularly good news for Kyle Zera, owner of a local boat company, who has finally seen business pick up. He explained to KSAT, "So, with the recent water activity, we can actually start sending things out. (We) feel comfortable sending people out."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Water-related businesses of all kinds could see an economic boon due to the increased water levels, which will benefit the county as a whole. Meanwhile, being able to once again participate in water activities this summer, such as fishing and swimming, has the added benefit of improving the local community's physical and mental health.

This lake's recovery offers environmental benefits, as well, since the return of a formerly dried-up lake can bring back plants and animals living around and in the lake, recreating a healthy and diverse ecosystem. As fish populations return, more fishermen will benefit, too, as will birds that prey on fish.

Since those birds are often pollinators, they, in turn, will help native plants regrow and flourish.

Zera summed up the lake's return best for KSAT when he stated, "This is incredible."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.