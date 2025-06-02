Officials celebrate as beloved lake makes surprising recovery: 'Important ecological and cultural touchstone'

The news comes as welcome relief for an area blighted by drought conditions.

A popular Canadian lake is experiencing slightly higher-than-average levels thanks to unexpectedly favorable developments in the last six months.

Winter 2024 saw an above-average snowpack, which is critical for lakes to maintain water levels throughout the year. Seasonal snowpack acts as a reservoir that releases water as temperatures warm during spring and summer.

Human activity has caused warmer winters and less precipitation; the EPA has noted that 80% of weather stations have reported less snowfall yearly.

The International Kootenay Lake Board reported it was in the 75th percentile for the recorded period (2001-2023). The second stroke of good fortune was the high precipitation in March, which Castanet, a local outlet for Kelowna, reports "could be seen as good news for the year's anticipated drought conditions."

Kootenay Lake is one of the most visited national parks in Canada.

According to National Parks Traveler, it ranks seventh with almost 600,000 visitors making the trip to eastern British Columbia in the 2022/23 season. Kootenay Lake is the largest ice-free lake in British Columbia and is an "important ecological and cultural touchstone" for 20,000 residents and hundreds of species, per the Friends of Kootenay Lake.

As the organization points out, it has sustained First Nations peoples for over 10,000 years and is a critical habitat for many species.

The smallest mammal in Kootenay Lake is the tiny pygmy shrew, the smallest mammal in North America. These tiny critters really live their short lives to the fullest, with a resting heart rate of 1,200 beats per minute, and they seldom sleep for more than a few minutes at a time. At the other end of the scale, the lake is also home to very large mammals, such as moose, black bears, and grizzly bears.

The news comes as welcome relief for an area blighted by drought conditions. In 2024, the lake reached its lowest ever level recorded, per the Nelson Star. Like other natural wonders, the lake faces challenges from local developers that will require local action and long-term solutions to ensure locals can enjoy the lake for generations to come.

