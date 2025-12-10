Experts issue warning on rapid spread of creatures that can cause catastrophic damage: 'Push the species back'

A new study has revealed that an invasive toad species is likely to spread to Western Australia within the next two decades.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, new research from Curtin University has determined that within the next decade or two, invasive cane toads will reach the Pilbara region.

🔍 Read: New Curtin University research has found invasive cane toads are on track to reach Western Australia's Pilbara region within the next 10 to 20 years.https://t.co/N5sf1dKX9O — FutureFactual (@FutureFactual) November 11, 2025

The study, published in Scientific Reports, estimated that if these toxic toads aren't contained, they will colonize up to 70% of the Pilbara within 30 years. This colonization could create catastrophic environmental, economic, and cultural harm, as the invasive toads would threaten 25 native species, putting them at risk of population decline.

Included in that number of native species are nine reptiles and mammals that would be at risk of becoming newly listed threatened species. Additionally, the ghost bat would be at risk of being pushed into a higher threat category.

Why is this news concerning?

Invasive species spread rapidly, completely overrunning their surroundings, using up vital natural resources, and harming native species.

These invasive cane toads have already devastated snakes, quolls, and goannas in the Kimberley region of Australia. If they make it to Pilbara, kalutas, quolls, ghost bats, blue-tongue skinks, frog-eating snakes, goannas, and other native species will be at severe risk of endangerment. Severe population decline will destroy biodiversity, resulting in adverse effects for native plants, the soil, and human communities.





Many of the potentially endangered species are culturally significant to the traditional custodians of the Pilbara for storytelling, food, and bush tucker practices, so a possible decline in population will affect people in the region immensely.

Additionally, cane toads are toxic to humans. They can squirt toxins into the eyes, which can result in irritation and temporary visual disturbances, or if ingested, cause heart problems.

Containing and then eradicating invasive species like these cane toads is vital to protecting biodiversity and local communities. One of the simplest ways to help do that is to protect and prioritize native plants, wildlife, and habitats; doing so also protects food supplies, conserves natural resources, and helps limit the spread of disease.

How can the cane toads be contained?

Because the permanent water sources in the Pilbara region make it an ideal habitat for cane toads, stopping them from spreading would be a simple matter of upgrading dammed-up cattle watering points to concrete troughs and tanks, therefore making the water inaccessible to the toads.

According to Phys.org, the study's co-author, Professor Ben Phillips, further explained: "By establishing a 150-kilometer long 'toad containment zone,' which limits toad access to artificial waterpoints, we may be able to prevent the invasion and push the species back to the top of the barrier."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.