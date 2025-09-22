Officials spark backlash after moving to strike deal with big oil companies: 'It would be a tragic mistake'

Holding elected officials to their campaign promises has always been important.

The Canadian government has signaled its willingness to walk back a key climate pledge after opening negotiations with the oil and gas industry. The move has sparked fierce criticism from climate experts.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, the Canadian government is in discussions with the oil and gas industry to scrap a proposed federal cap on emissions. The proposed cap wasn't due to go into effect until 2030 but now faces an uncertain future. Government insiders insist the move is part of a broader strategy to still deliver on climate goals without compromising Canadian energy production.

The negotiations come despite Environment Minister Terry Duguid's insistence before the election that a Liberal government would keep the future cap in place, per CTV News. The news was met with dismay by environmentalists.

"It would be a tragic mistake for the Liberal government to back off on climate action while wildfires are still burning across this country," Greenpeace Canada strategist Keith Stewart said, per Reuters.

Why is failing to fulfill a campaign promise such a concern?

Canada is already lagging well behind on its climate goals. In 2022, the government unveiled ambitious plans to reduce harmful pollution by 40% to 45% of 2005 levels by 2030. Of all the measures put forward, only the electric vehicle sales mandate has actually been implemented. Pledges for the distant future are easy to make; actually following through with them is an entirely different matter.

As one of the world's top oil producers, Canada has an outsized role in contributing to the planet-heating pollution that is already fueling more intense weather events. In Canada, wildfires are worsening, and their effects on air quality are spilling over the border. Similarly, the Arctic, of which Canada has 40%, is experiencing drastic losses of sea ice and permafrost.

What's being done to hold the government to account?

The story emphasizes the crucial importance of staying informed about key climate issues and making informed decisions at the ballot box. Holding elected officials to their campaign promises has always been important — and in light of recent developments, even more so now. Equally, having productive conversations about the issues with loved ones is one of the first steps in creating the conditions for meaningful action.

