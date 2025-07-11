Scientist issue warning about concerning phenomenon ahead of upcoming winter season: 'Keeps the surface cooler'

The condition of the polar vortex influences everyday weather around the globe.

Experts have projected record low levels of Arctic sea ice for the coming winter, which counterintuitively could mean frigid conditions for the United States, Canada, and Europe, Severe Weather Europe reported.

What's happening?

The Arctic ice melting season typically runs from March to September, and already scientists have observed record low levels of ice for the time of year, per Severe Weather Europe.

Unlike the ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland, Arctic sea ice does not sit atop a land mass. Instead, it floats in the ocean, meaning that when it melts, it does not contribute to sea-level rise in the same manner as melting land ice.

However, Arctic sea ice, or a lack thereof, still has a dramatic impact on the world's oceans and climate.

Why is Arctic sea ice important?

Arctic sea ice is much more reflective than ocean water, which means that it absorbs much less heat from the sun, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

"The ocean reflects only 6% of the incoming solar radiation and absorbs the rest, while sea ice reflects 50 to 70% of the incoming energy," the NSIDC explained. "The sea ice absorbs less solar energy and keeps the surface cooler."

Thus, less sea ice results in warmer oceans, and warmer oceans threaten vital ecosystems, alter currents, and change weather patterns. They also contribute to sea-level rise because water expands as it warms, according to NOAA.

Less Arctic sea ice during the winter months also means higher temperatures in the atmosphere, which can weaken or even collapse the polar vortex, according to Severe Weather Europe.

The condition of the polar vortex influences everyday weather around the globe.

"A strong/stable polar vortex usually means strong polar circulation and jet stream," Severe Weather Europe explained. "This locks the colder air into the Arctic Circle, creating milder conditions for most of the United States and warmer-than-normal conditions over southern Canada."

A weaker and more unstable polar vortex, on the other hand, weakens the jet stream, which allows cold air to escape from the Arctic region and descend upon the U.S. and Canada.

What's being done about the loss of Arctic sea ice?

The loss of Arctic ice is just one of the many ways in which rising global temperatures are transforming the world, with complicated and unpredictable results.

In order to reduce the rate of Arctic sea ice loss and avoid the most severe impacts of rising global temperatures, it is necessary to significantly reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution entering the atmosphere.

While the problem may seem so huge as to be insurmountable, there are things large and small that everyone can do to help make a difference. From making your voice heard and pushing for political action to taking public transit, driving an electric vehicle, and installing solar panels on your home, there are plenty of ways for anyone to contribute.

