Outraged camper shares 'infuriating' photos of what they discovered at local campsite: 'Makes my blood boil'

It's one thing to accidentally drop something when you're out in the woods and entirely another to deliberately leave trash in outdoor spaces.

One Redditor found it "infuriating" when they went to a local camping spot and found beer bottles, leftover tents, and more strewn everywhere. They posted photos of what they saw and noted that there was even more than what was pictured.

There's no good excuse for leaving trash when you camp. The Leave No Trace website offers ways to dispose of nearly everything so it doesn't get left out for everyone else to have to deal with. It encourages people to remember that the waste they leave behind affects not only other outdoor enthusiasts but also the water supply and the animals that live in the area.

The Tennessee Valley Authority agrees, reminding people to plan ahead for trash disposal when they decide to go camping. You should do this even when you're planning to camp close to home.

In addition to trash issues, the original poster noted that people had clearly been starting fires where fires were not allowed. The U.S. Forest Service wants campers to remember that escaped campfires are a leading cause of forest fires and that there are stiff fines to pay if you are caught.

Sadly, this Redditor's story isn't the only time this kind of thing has happened. Hikers find trash in remote areas all the time, and other campers have shared stories like these over and over again.

Other Redditors agreed that the situation posted was appalling.

"That's just profoundly depressing. It seems to be getting worse with every year," one said. "Makes my blood boil this does!" another added. Someone else summed it up when they stated: "It's people like this that ruin it for the rest of us."

