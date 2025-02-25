  • Outdoors Outdoors

Outraged camper shares 'infuriating' photos of what they discovered at local campsite: 'Makes my blood boil'

"That's just profoundly depressing."

by Sarah Winfrey
"That’s just profoundly depressing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's one thing to accidentally drop something when you're out in the woods and entirely another to deliberately leave trash in outdoor spaces.

One Redditor found it "infuriating" when they went to a local camping spot and found beer bottles, leftover tents, and more strewn everywhere. They posted photos of what they saw and noted that there was even more than what was pictured.

"That's just profoundly depressing."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"That's just profoundly depressing."
Photo Credit: Reddit

There's no good excuse for leaving trash when you camp. The Leave No Trace website offers ways to dispose of nearly everything so it doesn't get left out for everyone else to have to deal with. It encourages people to remember that the waste they leave behind affects not only other outdoor enthusiasts but also the water supply and the animals that live in the area.

The Tennessee Valley Authority agrees, reminding people to plan ahead for trash disposal when they decide to go camping. You should do this even when you're planning to camp close to home.

In addition to trash issues, the original poster noted that people had clearly been starting fires where fires were not allowed. The U.S. Forest Service wants campers to remember that escaped campfires are a leading cause of forest fires and that there are stiff fines to pay if you are caught.

Sadly, this Redditor's story isn't the only time this kind of thing has happened. Hikers find trash in remote areas all the time, and other campers have shared stories like these over and over again.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Other Redditors agreed that the situation posted was appalling.

"That's just profoundly depressing. It seems to be getting worse with every year," one said. "Makes my blood boil this does!" another added. Someone else summed it up when they stated: "It's people like this that ruin it for the rest of us."

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x