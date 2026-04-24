Campground reservations are filling up for the summer — here's the top gear to bring on your next trip

Last year at this time, bookings at campgrounds around the U.S. were already 30% full, and the same is true this year.

As we turn the corner into the summer season, spending more time outside is on many people's minds. In fact, campground bookings around the country are filling up fast, and with fuel prices still on the rise, local hiking and camping spots are likely to be in even higher demand.

Tips for making the most of your next camping trip

The 2026 camping season is about to ramp up, which means if you can book ahead, it'll be worth your while. Last year at this time, bookings at campgrounds around the U.S. were already 30% full, and the same is true this year, according to RV Travel.

So if you have the option to secure a place to spend the night, it's a good idea to snag that now. If not, making sure to arrive at your campsite location early is another option, and hiking further out to more secluded areas is another way to make sure you get a good spot to enjoy nature.

Since many national parks and wilderness areas don't allow for pre-bookings, another tip for making the most of your next camping trip is to hike during the week, when things are typically less busy than on weekends.

And don't forget, as with any hiking or camping trip, planning ahead for inclement weather and potential emergencies is always best practice, so that you're not stranded if something goes wrong.

Best outdoor and camping gear for your next adventure

TCD editors are fans of REI's selection of camping and hiking gear that combine to make being outdoors more enjoyable and comfortable. That includes the Westward camping chair (and the padded folding option that's easy to carry), the Siesta hooded sleeping bag (great for car camping in particular), and of course a rechargeable lantern for cozy nights under the stars.

And when it comes to tents and shelters, the tents that are especially easy for beginners to set up include the Westward four- and six-person tents. When you're ready for a backpacking adventure, try the Trailmade two-person tent.

And don't forget that, in addition to the right tent, sleeping bag, and other camping gear, what really makes the experience is remembering to bring your favorite snacks along too.

REI's sustainability track record

REI has been featured for eco-friendly initiatives numerous times in the past few years. For example, a new REI distribution center in Tennessee has achieved the best level of green building recognition: LEED v4 Platinum certification.

The facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, in this case from onsite solar panels and energy from a new solar farm nearby.

In addition to REI's state-of-the-art facilities and innovative collaborations, REI members nationwide can always trade in their used gear and clothing to get gift cards in exchange — which also keeps items out of landfills.

Further, many of the brands REI keeps in stock, such as Patagonia, are among the most sustainable gear and equipment brands around. That includes REI Co-op's own Westward and Campwell brands, mentioned above in the recommendations, which prioritize recycled materials, avoidance of PFAS chemicals, and meeting Bluesign and The Climate Label certifications.

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