Officials issue major update after implementing water use bans: 'We can definitely get there'

Cambridge, Mass. announced in mid-April that it is lowering its official drought level from "critical" to "significant" and relaxing some water use restrictions, the Harvard Crimson reported.

Last November, the Massachussetts state government declared a critical drought in the northeast region of the state, as reservoirs were at only 30% of capacity. That status came with a ban on all nonessential outdoor water use and instructions to minimize indoor use where possible.

However, reservoir levels climbed over the winter and hit 1,756 million gallons as of Monday April 14. Officials were optimistic that they might continue to climb, citing the recent example of the 2017 drought, when reservoirs sitting at 10% of capacity in November reached nearly 90% by the summer.

"As long as we continue to get average and hopefully a little above average precipitation, we can definitely get there," said Mark Gallagher, director of engineering and operations for the Cambridge Water Department and member of the Water Board, per the Crimson. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts about 50/50 odds of that.

With the downgrade from level three "critical" drought to level two "significant" status comes an easing of restrictions. Residents may now water ornamental plants with drip irrigation, hand-held hoses, or watering cans, and under an amendment to the Massachusetts Water Management Act, they are encouraged to water privately-owned trees. Previously, only publicly-owned trees were exempted from restrictions, but the city hopes to use trees to "increase the canopy" and help keep temperatures low as the weather gets warmer.

"In Cambridge, we have a program where we are strongly encouraging private property owners, including the universities and places like that, to maintain plants and maintain trees to increase the canopy," Gallagher said, per the Crimson.

Gallagher also said that the city is working to spread awareness of the drought and water restrictions. "We are working in City Hall and in the public information office. We're putting out bill stuffers talking about drought levels," he said. "We're working hard to get the word out to everybody as best as we can."

