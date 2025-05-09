Officials hit with backlash after satellite imagery reveals concerning development inside protected forest: 'Only the rich benefit'

The forest is an important part of local culture and spiritual life.

A new cement factory is being built in Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia, despite the Cambodian government's recent prohibition on mining in this protected region, according to Mongabay. Prey Lang is the only remaining major lowland rainforest on the mainland of Southeast Asia.

What's happening?

The Cambodian government has approved a 50-year lease for KP Cement to build a new cement factory on 99 hectares of forest land within the sanctuary. This approval was formalized in January, and recent satellite imagery confirms the site was deforested, likely to clear the land for the new plant.

The Prey Lang Community Network recognizes that Prey Lang is an important ecosystem home to endangered species and also a vital part of the regional watershed.

Why is this development concerning?

In the indigenous Kuy language, "Prey Lang" means "our forest." The forest is an important part of Kuy culture and spiritual life, and it also serves as a vital resource for Kuy families and their livelihoods.

This 1.2 million-acre rainforest supports 250,000 inhabitants, many of whom are indigenous Kuy people. The rainforest is a habitat for endangered wildlife and plants, including gibbons, pangolins, and the Asian elephant.

The new factory brings further deforestation and risks the health of the people who depend on the rainforest and its water. One byproduct of the cement factory would be crushed limestone, which may cause cancer and respiratory illnesses.

Locals report that they fear they will be taken advantage of and lose access to their land, while foreign investors make money. "Only the rich benefit," one resident told Mongabay.

What is being done about mining in Prey Lang?

While Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy vowed to curb mining in the region in 2023 and designated Prey Lang as a "red zone," Mongabay has raised concerns about the environmental assessments and the consultancy that has conducted them.

In Cambodia, sharing the findings of environmental assessments for mines is not required by law, and environmental assessment processes often offer only limited public participation and low transparency. Transparency and enforcement matter to Prey Lang's local indigenous communities, which have been covered by the Cambodian Journalists Alliance Association protesting for change.

To join the fight against industrial expansion in Prey Lang, share and amplify investigations like the one led by Mongabay and demand accountability from conservation NGOs, which have been historically effective in protecting land. For example, in Maine, conservation groups and a timber company are working together to save forests near lakes.

In this critical moment where the Cambodian government has failed to take action, bringing Prey Lang's battle to the forefront of the international conservation community is the most effective way to help the Kuy people save their home — "our forest."

