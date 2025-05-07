Timber company announces game-changing initiative that will have big impact on wildlife: 'We are great believers in the value of working forests'

In a major environmental win, conservation groups and the timber company Wagner Forest Management have unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to protect 78,000 acres surrounding the Rangeley Lakes in Maine.

Mark Berry, forest conservation manager for The Nature Conservancy, hailed the project as "significant at the scale of the entire Appalachian corridor." By permanently preserving this stretch of land, the effort strengthens regional biodiversity while contributing to the Appalachian wilderness.

The newly announced project focuses on the Magalloway River watershed, a cold stronghold for trout. It aims to secure a spawning ground for trout while broadening a migration corridor for wildlife. The initiative also intends to restrict future woodland developments.

Historically, the logging industry heavily shaped the rivers in this region. In the past, loggers straightened winding rivers to move timber more easily. Loggers trucked timber from the forest and sent the harvest logs downstream. Over time, these timber practices altered natural ecosystems through extensive roadworks and culvert barriers.

This region plays a vital role in maintaining the health of the larger Appalachian corridor, a critical migration route that allows animals to move, adapt, and thrive. Protecting the area also safeguards water flow for spawning trout.

While protecting the environment is its primary goal, the project also embraces the concept of sustainable working forests, balancing conservation with economic needs.

"We are great believers in the value of working forests, which support the regional forest economy and rural communities, as well as water quality, wildlife habitat diversity, recreational opportunities, and climate benefits," Wagner president Dan Hudnut wrote in an email.

The impact of this project will ripple beyond the rivers and forests it protects. By preserving the river system, reducing the future impact of logging, and creating a haven for animals of all kinds, the conservation effort directly benefits nearby communities and future generations.

Healthy forests benefit animals, fish, and other woodland critters and offer people a place to connect with nature, all while supporting sustainable industries like recreation and forestry.

This collaboration is an inspiring example of what's possible when companies and conservationist groups work together instead of against each other. "There's a lot of conservation synergy," Berry said.

