State unleashes bounty program to wipe out trees wreaking havoc on communities: 'They grow so much faster than everything else'

While the flowers may look pretty, their revolting scent can weaken even the strongest of stomachs.

A bounty has been placed on Callery pear trees in Franklin County, Ohio, in an effort to remove the invasive plants from the area.

The Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District will give money as long as funding is available to residents who replace Callery pear trees with native species, per NBC4.

To qualify, residents need to take pictures of the tree's removal and the planting of the native tree or shrub. The conservation district has provided a list of native species to assist residents in their decision.

Anyone in the towns of Columbus, Grove City, New Albany, Reynoldsburg and Westerville can participate. All but New Albany are offering this program for the first time ever this year.

"Westerville is just doing the Callery pears as part of the program but these other communities are also including bush and vine, tree of heaven, burning bush and Japanese barberry," said Kori Sedmak, public outreach coordinator at the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District, to NBC4.

While Callery pear trees' flowers may look pretty, their revolting scent can weaken even the strongest of stomachs. Penn State Extension describes their smell as a "strong, rancid odor." NBC4 says people have compared it to "rotting fish, vomit, and animal waste."

Sedmak also told NBC4, "If you look on the sides of the highways this time of year, you see all these blooming Callery pears and they grow so much faster than everything else that they prevent [native] trees from growing."

By getting rid of this invasive species, Ohioans can brighten the aroma of their neighborhoods and allow native species to thrive. Penn State offers tips for removing smaller plants and for making herbicides that work on a variety of invasive species. When in doubt, call a tree removal service for assistance.

Planting native species in the first place can generally save homeowners time, energy, and money. If you can't participate in the program because you lack Callery pear trees or live outside of Ohio, there are other ways you can take action.

Rewilding your lawn if you have one can help introduce more native species to your area. Clover lawns look beautiful, save money, and provide food for pollinators. You can also look into planting native species in your backyard or a community garden.

