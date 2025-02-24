  • Home Home

Traveler stumbles upon unexpected beauty at Ohio rest stop: 'Wasn't expecting to discover something this exciting'

One visitor to Ohio stumbled across a humble but beautiful example of gardening in action.

by Laurelle Stelle
One visitor to Ohio stumbled across a humble but beautiful example of gardening in action.

Photo Credit: TikTok

One visitor to Ohio stumbled across a humble but beautiful example of native plant gardening in action, and they made a TikTok about it.

Most landscaping uses plants from different parts of the world that have been chosen for their looks or for the sake of tradition. Because they're far from home, these plants need extra water, fertilizer, and upkeep to make sure they stay healthy.

Native plants, on the other hand, come from the same geographical area they're planted in — and that means they've adapted to the conditions there. The rain and soil are already just right, and the plants will thrive on their own with a minimum of care, making them easy and cheap to grow.

@megan.corwin A native plant display and islands full of local plants was a great way to start a road trip. Proud to see my home state making some native landscapes. It's a start. #nativeplants #landscaping #gardening #gardentok #ohio ♬ Sweet City Woman - Stampeders

That's probably one of the reasons that native plants were chosen to beautify a rest stop in Ohio, which TikToker Megan Corwin (@megan.corwin) found while passing through.

"Wasn't expecting to discover something this exciting at an Ohio rest area," she says in the video she posted about the site. "A native plant display!"

Corwin walks viewers through a variety of "island" style garden beds full of native plants and flowers. "With a sign legend detailing the benefits," she adds, showing colorful displays that list each and every native species present.

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

They also provide information about the plant, including its role in the ecosystem and other trivia. Spotlighted species include butterfly milkweed — the plant that monarch butterflies rely on for food — black-eyed Susans, sugar maple, Ohio buckeye, winterberry, and many others.

As the signs point out, the benefits of these native species go beyond ease of care. They also benefit the environment by feeding and sheltering pollinators like butterflies and bees. Other animals, in turn, feed on the bugs, and the entire web of life in the area benefits.

You can get many of these same benefits at home by rewilding your yard with species native to your area. Even a small garden patch makes a difference.

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x