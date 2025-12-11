Storm chaser shocked by findings from new California reservoir study: 'Incredible'

"There is no such thing as a normal water year."

California's major reservoirs have surged to their highest levels in years, with all key water storage facilities now holding at or above 100% of historical averages for this time of year, per Newsweek.

The dramatic turnaround is welcome news for communities that have endured years of persistent drought, offering critical relief to nearly 40 million residents and vast agricultural operations.

State data showed reservoirs now contain nearly six trillion gallons of water, pushing statewide storage to 115% of normal levels and helping secure water supplies for the hotter, drier months ahead.

Lake Oroville, the state's second-largest reservoir, reached 101% of its historical average, while Lake Shasta — the largest in California — clocked in at 109% of its average. Farther south, New Melones Reservoir has gathered 126% of its historic average.

Extreme weather chaser Colin McCarthy posted on X, "California's water storage is in incredible shape at 115% of normal statewide, with reservoirs holding nearly 6 trillion gallons of water."

The surge followed a wet start to the winter season, with multiple atmospheric rivers delivering major precipitation and snow throughout the Sierra Nevada range, per the Los Angeles Times. The snowpack, which feeds rivers and reservoirs as it melts, peaked at 99% of normal last spring, marking three consecutive years of average to above-average accumulation.





McCarthy had also posted about the snowpack, commenting, "Incredible news for California's water resources."

California's agricultural sector, which produces a large portion of the nation's fruits, vegetables, and nuts, depends heavily on reliable water supplies. Adequate reservoir levels help farmers irrigate their crops and help communities meet their drinking water needs.

Prolonged drought cycles and changing weather patterns (supercharged by rising global temperatures) could quickly reverse these gains if dry conditions return.

The current conditions demonstrate both the power of nature to replenish critical water supplies and the ongoing need for communities to stay prepared for the extremes of California's water future.

According to Newsweek, State Department of Water Resources Karla Nemeth cautioned that ongoing vigilance is needed.

"There is no such thing as a normal water year in California," Nemeth stated. "Just in the past two winters, deceptively average rain and snowfall totals statewide masked the extremely dry conditions in Southern California that contributed to devastating fires as well as flood events across the state from powerful atmospheric river events. California must be ready to respond to emergencies from droughts to floods to fires."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.