Experts express concerns about sweeping new plan to prevent wildfires: 'One of the most striking patterns'

"Believe the science — and your own damn eyes."

In an effort to prevent wildfires, California is considering major restrictions against certain homes' landscaping. Some experts fear the bans may help fuel flames, instead of stopping them.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order mandating that the State Board of Forestry quickly develop regulations that would create an "ember-resistant zone" within five feet of buildings in fire-prone areas.

That "Zone 0" prohibits homes from having flammable materials nearby, including grass, shrubs, and many trees, which some researchers say can actually help prevent wildfires from spreading.

Max Moritz, a wildfire specialist with the University of California at Santa Barbara, and Luca Carmignani, an assistant professor of engineering at San Diego State University, argued in The Conversation that such vegetation can be crucial to a home staying safe from otherwise destructive flames.

"One of the most striking patterns in the aftermath of many urban fires is how much unburned green vegetation remains amid the wreckage of burned neighborhoods," the researchers wrote. "In some cases, a row of shrubs may be all that separates a surviving house from one that burned just a few feet away."

Just like other types of extreme weather, wildfires have become longer and more severe as the planet becomes warmer.

And California residents know all too well the damage fires can cause. Earlier this year, wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, killing at least 30 people and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate.

Newsom and other supporters believe that, in the wake of those fires, the "Zone 0" regulations are a must.

"Believe the science — and your own damn eyes," Newsom said in a statement. "Mother Nature is changing the way we live and we must continue adapting to those changes. California's resilience means we will keep updating our standards in the most fire-prone areas."

But Moritz and Carmignani believe otherwise.

"Up to the point that they actually burn, green, well-maintained plants can slow the spread of a fire by serving as 'heat sinks,' absorbing energy and even blocking embers," they wrote in The Conversation.

Instead, they argue, precautions can be taken that don't necessitate removing all greenery from around a home. Among their suggestions are installing covers on rain gutters to ensure dead leaves can't accumulate there and screening all vents to prevent embers from getting into homes' attics and crawl spaces.

