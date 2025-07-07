  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts express concerns about sweeping new plan to prevent wildfires: 'One of the most striking patterns'

"Believe the science — and your own damn eyes."

by Robert Crow
"Believe the science — and your own damn eyes."

Photo Credit: iStock

In an effort to prevent wildfires, California is considering major restrictions against certain homes' landscaping. Some experts fear the bans may help fuel flames, instead of stopping them.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order mandating that the State Board of Forestry quickly develop regulations that would create an "ember-resistant zone" within five feet of buildings in fire-prone areas.

That "Zone 0" prohibits homes from having flammable materials nearby, including grass, shrubs, and many trees, which some researchers say can actually help prevent wildfires from spreading.

Max Moritz, a wildfire specialist with the University of California at Santa Barbara, and Luca Carmignani, an assistant professor of engineering at San Diego State University, argued in The Conversation that such vegetation can be crucial to a home staying safe from otherwise destructive flames.

"One of the most striking patterns in the aftermath of many urban fires is how much unburned green vegetation remains amid the wreckage of burned neighborhoods," the researchers wrote. "In some cases, a row of shrubs may be all that separates a surviving house from one that burned just a few feet away."

Just like other types of extreme weather, wildfires have become longer and more severe as the planet becomes warmer.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

And California residents know all too well the damage fires can cause. Earlier this year, wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, killing at least 30 people and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate.

Newsom and other supporters believe that, in the wake of those fires, the "Zone 0" regulations are a must. 

"Believe the science — and your own damn eyes," Newsom said in a statement. "Mother Nature is changing the way we live and we must continue adapting to those changes. California's resilience means we will keep updating our standards in the most fire-prone areas."

But Moritz and Carmignani believe otherwise.

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Up to the point that they actually burn, green, well-maintained plants can slow the spread of a fire by serving as 'heat sinks,' absorbing energy and even blocking embers," they wrote in The Conversation.

Instead, they argue, precautions can be taken that don't necessitate removing all greenery from around a home. Among their suggestions are installing covers on rain gutters to ensure dead leaves can't accumulate there and screening all vents to prevent embers from getting into homes' attics and crawl spaces.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x