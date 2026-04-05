Scientists hopeful after critically endangered condors tend to species' first egg in over a century

"This is a huge moment for our Northern California flock."

California condors have already come back from the brink. Now, it appears they're on the verge of a major milestone in the northern part of the state.

A pair of the birds appear to be caring for the region's first wild condor egg in over 100 years, the San Francisco Chronicle detailed. Recent observations indicate incubation duties, which will last just under two months.

Scientists from the Yurok Tribe broke the news in a Facebook post, relaying cautious optimism around the chick's survival prospects.

"I have been waiting for this moment since the first condors arrived in 2022," Yurok Wildlife Department Director Tiana Williams-Claussen said. "As a scientist, I know I shouldn't get my hopes up too high, but that doesn't mean I can't cheer for these young parents' success."

The news provides another hopeful moment for the critically endangered California condor. Their population reached a perilous low in 1982, with only an estimated 22 individuals.

A crucial factor in the condors' longevity is avoiding lead exposure, which remains the leading cause of mortality among these birds. As scavengers, they are especially vulnerable to being poisoned when they consume animals contaminated by hunters' ammunition.

To save the species, a captive breeding program took the birds out of the wild, leading to a resurgence across the state. Southern areas were first to reintroduce the birds, which have massive almost 10-foot wingspans.

For the 26 California condors released in Humboldt County, this is a seminal moment. The pair has been given names that reflect their cultural significance: A0, also known as Ney-gem' 'Ne-chweenkah ("She carries our prayers"), and A1, or Hlow Hoo-let ("At last I fly").

At nearly seven years old, they are experienced birds and are equipped with GPS trackers. Since the birds hit sexual maturity at age six, these two are right on schedule.

Condors live over 50 years, so there is hope that this is far from the only crack at offspring they will get. The parents share the responsibilities of incubation and chick-rearing.

Despite continued concern about the birds' vulnerability despite California's ban on lead ammo, the prospects for natural reproduction in the wild harbors great potential.

"This is a huge moment for our Northern California flock," said Chris West, Northern California Condor Restoration Program manager and Yurok Wildlife Department senior biologist.

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