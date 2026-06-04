Young California condor's 380-mile journey brings the species back to Oregon for the first time since 1904

They are the largest flying birds in North America.

A young California condor has made history with a cross-state flight.

Last month, condor B9 was recorded as the first wild condor seen in Oregon since 1904.

What's happening?

B9 is a little over 2 years old and was released into the wild last year as part of the Yurok Tribe's condor restoration program, Jefferson Public Radio reported.

Since 2022, the tribe has steadily reintroduced condors.

According to JPR, B9 made an approximately 380-mile circuit over four days, flying north from Redwood National Park through Redding, then into Oregon near Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings.

Yurok Tribe Wildlife Department Director Tiana Williams Claussen said B9 is an especially curious bird.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"She flew almost 100 miles per day," she said, explaining that the condor was using mountain ranges and river corridors in a way "that only a condor can."

Why does it matter?

California condors were driven to the brink in the 1980s, when the last 22 birds were taken into captivity for a breeding program. They are the largest flying birds in North America.

Condors are natural scavengers, helping clean up carcasses in the environment and supporting healthier ecosystems.

Stronger ecosystems can also benefit nearby communities by boosting biodiversity, cultural restoration, and outdoor recreation.

The Yurok program has already reached other milestones this year. In March, two condors from the Northern California flock nested in a redwood cavity and produced the flock's first egg, but it did not hatch, JPR previously reported.

The tribe now has 23 condors in the wild, all of which recently passed health checks, and hopes to release additional condors this summer.

What are people saying?

Williams Claussen said B9's flight is a strong sign for the flock's future.

"Our condors are doing exactly what condors need to do," she said, calling the birds' exploration "a good indicator of their success over the long term."

She added that she would not be surprised if more condors head into Oregon next, since the birds are highly social.

While the flock's first egg was lost, Williams Claussen still called it "a really amazing milestone," noting that first-time condor parents often need time to figure things out.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.