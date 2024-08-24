Homeowner seeks advice after learning about rapidly growing plant's destructive qualities: 'You can't just throw it away in your regular trash'

It's like something out of science fiction: A rapidly growing, highly invasive plant that can regenerate from a root fragment half an inch long. But this isn't the stuff of stories — it's a real plant called Japanese knotweed, and you've probably encountered it.

One homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice on eliminating it, preferably without the use of toxic herbicides. They included a photo of the plant, which looks innocent enough if you don't know its identity.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters jumped in quickly with warnings and advice. "This plant can regenerate vegetatively so do not attempt to compost the plant material or put it in a municipal compost bin," one person advised. "Bag it and dispose of it in a permitted landfill or burn it."

Vegetative regeneration is a way that plants can create new growth out of existing fragments of a plant, even a tiny, isolated part of a root. Because of that, it's imperative to keep all plant parts away from the soil.

"Carefully cut the canes at the base," one person recommended. "With the cut canes, keep them elevated on a tarp. Make sure it doesn't touch the ground where it can root through the tarp (it will, trust me). Wait until the canes completely dry, and then you can safely compost it."

"You can't just throw it away in your regular trash," another explained. "I work in the environmental industry, and deal with knotweed disposal. The plant must be specially packaged for transport, and then deep buried, or incinerated. It's not legal to put this in your municipal garbage."

Fortunately, many other commenters had worked on eliminating knotweed before. Many of them explained that, while it may take years to eradicate, doing so was achievable.

Furthermore, it was possible to do so without chemicals — via manual excavation, drying out, and use of natural herbicides such as salt and vinegar.

"It's a real pain, but not impossible," one person said encouragingly.

For homeowners and gardeners, it's well worth the time and effort to eliminate invasive species so native plants have room to breathe.

Rewilding a yard with native species is not only more cost-effective and energy-efficient — natives require much less watering and maintenance than non-natives — but it's also beneficial to the wildlife and pollinators in the area, and that's a battle worth winning.

