Huge art installation meant to spark important wildlife conservation conversation sets US tour: 'It's going to be very well attended'

Picnickers in one city's parks will soon be adding an animal they may encounter to the usual ants and bees, and it isn't what you'd think. It's elephants.

The City of Newport, Rhode Island, will be the first stop on a year-long United States tour for "The Great Elephant Migration," a large-scale art installation featuring a herd of 100 life-sized elephant sculptures, The Newport Daily News reported.

The installation aims to raise awareness about critical conservation efforts and the importance of peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife. The team behind the art describes the campaign as a "global fundraising adventure to amplify indigenous knowledge and inspire the human race, to share space."

The sculptures themselves are also a powerful statement. Each one, crafted by Adivasi artisans, the native people of India, is made from dried lantana camara, an invasive plant threatening protected areas in their homeland.

These sculptures will beautify cities around the globe and help their local ecosystems. Proceeds from the project will benefit organizations working to protect endangered species and promote harmonious human-wildlife interaction.

These incredibly detailed sculptures will be scattered throughout various green spaces in the city. The exhibit kicks off with a press unveiling on June 29 and is expected to remain on display until early September.

Newport is just the first stop for this impressive exhibit. Following its debut, the herd will travel across the country, making appearances in iconic locations like New York City, Miami, Yellowstone National Park, and Los Angeles.

"The Great Elephant Migration" promises to be a major draw for Newport this summer, boosting tourism and sparking important conversations about environmental issues, such as the effects of rising global temperatures, which can threaten elephant habitats.

Moreover, elephants themselves play an important part in reducing the amount of carbon in the air. As they graze, they spread seeds, which grow into trees that absorb planet-warming carbon. These sculpted elephants will delight locals and raise awareness of important issues facing real elephants.

Local City Councilor Jeanne Marie Napolitano captured the excitement surrounding the project, saying, "Personally, I'm very excited about it. I think it's going to be very well attended."

