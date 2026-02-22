Experts thrilled after trail camera captures stunning image of iconic creature: 'Fills us with pride'

For the families who once called Buxa Tiger Reserve home, the return of a tiger is more than a conservation win. It's a powerful reminder that sacrifice can help restore what was once thought lost.

In January, a trail camera captured a tiger moving through the western range of the northern West Bengal reserve, the Millennium Post reported. The image, recorded Jan. 15, marks the latest confirmed evidence of a tiger's return to the area, following similar sightings in 2021 and 2023.

For forest officials, the photograph signals steady progress after decades of absence. For displaced residents, it confirms that a difficult decision made years ago is paying off.

Trail cameras have become essential tools in modern conservation, particularly for monitoring endangered and elusive species. By documenting movement patterns, predation behavior, and habitat use without disturbing ecosystems, these devices help experts assess population health over time. In Buxa, the images also serve as documentation of rehabilitation efforts, strengthening the case for science-backed land management that benefits both wildlife and surrounding communities.

The tiger's reappearance is closely tied to a broader strategy to restore ecological balance inside the reserve. Since evidence of tigers first surfaced in December 2021, the Forest Department has focused on habitat improvement and prey base augmentation, including the translocation of thousands of sambar and chital deer and the development of grasslands to support them. Alongside these efforts, the state government accelerated the relocation of forest villages from Buxa's core area to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

At the center of the transition were 203 families from Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti who relocated to government land near Bhatpara Tea Garden in Kalchini block. Their new settlement, later named Bonochhaya, marked a major shift after generations spent living inside the forest.

"We left the forest so wildlife could return," Mani Lama, a former resident of Gangutia Basti, told the Post. "After we moved, the animals got uninterrupted habitat. Seeing the tiger's image now fills us with pride."

Ashok Lama, a former resident of Bhutia Basti, said: "In that peaceful environment, species that had disappeared are returning. The tiger's presence makes every family in Bonochhaya feel proud and happy."

Forest officials say the data support that optimism. "During the nationwide tiger census, Buxa's tiger sightings and predation patterns indicate highly positive developments," Buxa Tiger Field Director Reserve Apurba Sen said. "Since Jan. 15, multiple tiger images have been captured, all of which will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India for detailed analysis."

