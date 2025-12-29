Authorities uncover criminal operation deep in forest: 'Increasing at an alarming rate'

"We shall not allow."

Officials arrested four loggers who illegally cut down timber in a protected forest in southwestern Uganda.

The Nile Post reported that the loggers were caught harvesting timber in Buswa Forest Reserve, a government-owned forest and protected heritage site in Uganda.

The Office of the Resident District Commissioner of Kalangala teamed up with the Uganda Police Force to catch the four illegal loggers, seizing two power saws and 58 pieces of illegally cut timber, per TNP.

According to officials, the four suspects will face charges for illegal logging and environmental degradation.

"Deforestation in Kalangala has been increasing at an alarming rate," noted a statement from the Office of the President in Kalangala, per TNP. "However, as the Office of the President in Kalangala, we shall not allow the destruction of government forests to continue under our watch."

Illegal logging has become a major problem in Kalangala, threatening the area's biodiversity. Despite the forest's protected status, loggers continue to illegally cut down trees and harvest the timber.

The destruction of protected forests has significant environmental consequences. Wildlife rely on trees for food and shelter, so cutting down those trees is a direct form of habitat loss.

When those trees are removed from the ground, it exposes the area to soil erosion, increasing the region's flood risk.

Deforestation also exacerbates the overheating of our planet. Trees serve as essential carbon sinks, capturing and storing carbon. When massive swaths of trees are cut down, the carbon they store is released into the atmosphere, contributing to the warming of the planet.

In Kalangala, environmental activists have been speaking out against the increase in deforestation, mainly due to illegal logging.

According to TNP, officials have "pledged to step up enforcement" to combat deforestation in the area.

They also discussed adding community sensitization campaigns to educate the public on the importance of the forest and to raise key climate awareness.

