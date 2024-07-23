Authorities arrest 2 suspects for allegedly sparking forest fire with unlawful yard equipment: 'People really have to be aware'

"We'd been in red-flag extreme fire conditions for more than a week."

A pair of California men who allegedly sparked wildfires by using powered lawn equipment in dangerous conditions were arrested and charged recently.

What's happening?

The fires were reportedly caused by a riding lawn mower and a weed whacker. No one was injured, and no structures were damaged, according to multiple reports, including The Mercury News and San Francisco Chronicle.

On July 3, a man was weed-whacking in Lake County around 3 p.m., when it was 105 degrees Fahrenheit with 10% humidity, KTVU Fox 2 reported. On July 6, a man was reportedly mowing in Sonoma County at 11:19 a.m., when it was 99 degrees with 22% humidity. They allegedly sparked the Adams and Pocket Fires.

Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said the former incident violated defensible space parameters and called the latter "irresponsible," per KTVU. The agency added in news releases that it will enact "maximum enforcement on human-caused wildfires." It stated chainsaws, grinders, welders, tractors, and trimmers could also ignite fires.

The first man was charged with three misdemeanor violations of the Health and Safety Code and California Public Resource Codes. The second was charged with unlawfully causing a fire of a structure or forest land, a felony, and three misdemeanor violations of the aforementioned codes.

Why is lawn care safety important?

The Adams Fire burned 16 acres, caused an evacuation order and two evacuation warnings, and endangered multiple structures, while the Pocket Fire burned almost 11 acres. Air and ground firefighters were required to contain the blazes.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Both of these fires started from the improper use of equipment in bad conditions," Clay told the News. "We'd been in red-flag extreme fire conditions for more than a week in the case of the Pocket Fire. People really have to be aware when you have those conditions — really, really hot temperatures; really, really low humidity — that these fires can happen. And if you're working at those times of day when you shouldn't be or using things improperly, we're gonna enforce those laws when those fires happen."

In addition to the risk to life and property, fires pose health and environmental hazards. Inhaling the smoke can be as bad as lighting up half a pack of cigarettes; it can cause long-term damage to your heart and lungs and also exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as asthma.

What's being done about wildfire risks?

Cal Fire, according to the News, said the metal blades of a lawn mower are particularly dangerous in adverse conditions and that riding mowers should be used on wet, green grass and not dry vegetation.

If you're in a wildfire-prone area or experiencing the effects of a wildfire, stay indoors and use a HEPA filter. Broadly, reducing our consumption of dirty energy can lead us to a safer future with cleaner air.

If you want to avoid lawn maintenance on a more regular basis, try rewilding your yard with native plants or replacing turf with a natural option.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.