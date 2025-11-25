Businessman faces massive penalty for criminal operation that spanned area larger than 50 football fields: 'Responsible for damages'

Some said the punishment was not enough.

A man in Brazil destroyed over 56 hectares of land, or the equivalent of 56 world football fields, reported Jornal Opção.

Staggeringly, the third-largest transnational crime, only trailing behind counterfeiting and drugs, is the trade of illegal wood, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Often, deforestation causes massive damage to locals, animals, and the environment, but the perpetrators get away with it.

However, this was not the case in Água Fria de Goiás in Brazil, when businessman Ivo Loxe de Mattos was fined 243,384.68 Brazilian Reais (around $45,650) for his illegal deforestation of native vegetation. As reported by Jornal Opção, the businessman removed plants and trees across 56 hectares of land, which amounts to almost 140 acres.

His harmful actions not only killed plants and trees, but also no doubt countless animals and insects that called the vegetation home. Losing native species disturbs the whole ecosystem and could impact the wider food system.

Alongside the fine, Mattos will have to donate almost 300 acres of native forest to the São Domingos municipality. This land will then be used to "create or expand an environmental conservation unit," according to Jornal Opção.

While it is always devastating to see the damage that certain individuals inflict on the environment, it is hopeful to realize that some of these people are being held to account. Whether they have to put up with community outroar, hefty fines, or even jail time, it is vital that those who cause this destruction face consequences.

If you live somewhere where deforestation or other forms of environmental damage occur, you could try to connect with local action groups to spread awareness and prevent future harm to the planet.

Jornal Opção reported that Prosecutor José Soares Júnior commented that "the agreement demonstrates the Public Prosecutor's effort to strengthen the environmental protection system and ensure that those responsible for damages to nature repair its consequences."

One Instagram user rightfully called out the fact that this fine alone is not enough. "50 soccer fields are not reforested with R$5,000 per pitch," they said.

