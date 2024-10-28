Landowner hit with hefty fine for illegally bulldozing centuries-old trees: 'Premeditated and planned'

"They should be banned from developing the land and pay for the rehabilitation."

An Australian landowner bulldozed 200-year-old trees, killing over 54 species of native plants.

As the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported, the Southern Highlands landowner, Chaza Khouzame, ignored official orders to stop the illegal land clearing.

Local conservation groups confirmed that the land was rich in biodiversity and an essential habitat for endangered koalas, gang-gang cockatoos, and yellow-bellied gliders.

Rather than protect this important land, Khouzame brought in earthmoving equipment to clear the native vegetation and build a dirt road 22 to 33 feet wide.

Aerial photos of the now-barren 40.9-hectare property in the New South Wales Southern Highlands' Canyonleigh area show devastation amid the otherwise lush, green foliage.

Even after receiving two formal warnings to halt land-clearing plans, Khouzame pursued reckless action.

As a result, the Land and Environment Court of New South Wales fined Khouzame $125,000 for illegally destroying the native bush. She pled guilty to the charges, which reduced her fine from $135,000.

"This premeditated and planned clearing of native vegetation makes the offense committed on Ms. Khouzame more serious," said Ingrid Emery of NSW Biodiversity, Conservation and Science.

The court placed a remediation order on the land, but it has not yet been implemented.

This story is disturbing because it shows how intentionally neglectful and oblivious people can be about our planet's natural resources.

Not only did the landowner break the law, but she also unnecessarily killed native plants that many species depended upon to survive. Land clearing can also lead to the growth of invasive plants that take over an area and disrupt the local ecosystem.

Centuries-old trees provide diverse undergrowth, multilayered canopies, and critical habitats for wildlife. Old-growth forests support life and offset the harmful air pollution that makes breathing and enjoying daily activities more difficult.

People were outraged at the news about this illegal land clearing despite the fine imposed.

"Insufficient fine," one person commented on ABC Illawarra's Facebook post. "They should be banned from developing the land and pay for the rehabilitation."

Another Facebooker suggested: "The contractors should also be liable; they need to be asking for evidence that it is lawful before they proceed to clear land. Turning a blind eye to unlawful practices should have consequences."

"Senseless vandalism," someone else said.

