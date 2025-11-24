Homeowner shares photo during battle with aggressive growth on property: 'Has taken over'

A homeowner went to r/invasivespecies to share a photo of their backwoods nightmare.

The image showed a woodsy area overflowing with honeysuckle — an invasive shrub with white blooms and a sweet fragrance, and proof that looks can be deceiving.

"Bush honeysuckle has taken over my woods but I'm on a killing spree," the OP wrote. "One acre down, two to go."

As visually and aromatically alluring as bush honeysuckle is, it doesn't negate the fact that it is an invasive species in the United States that will wreak havoc wherever it grows. Dominant and fast-spreading, it outcompetes natives for essential resources like food, water, and soil. Once invasives take root, they can be almost impossible to get rid of, disrupting entire ecosystems.

Native plants thrive in their natural environments, having evolved with the territory along with the wildlife in a mutually beneficial relationship. For example, pollinators depend on native plants for survival. Humans need pollinators to survive as they are responsible for one out of every three bites of food, according to the USDA. Therefore, human survival hinges on native plants.

Landscaping with native plants comes with personal perks as well. Because these species naturally prosper, they require far less maintenance. No need to spend loads of money and time on your lawn when you can let them do what they do best on their own. A great way to contribute to water conservation and lower your monthly utility bills.

Say goodbye to the traditional green lawn and start rewilding today. Check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to discover which flowers and plants to use in your zone. Whether it's wildflowers, clovers, or xeriscaping, there's something for everyone. Feel free to start small and grow from there to start reaping the benefits.

The honeysuckle debacle was met with encouragement.

"I hope you am-bushed them," one Redditor wrote.

"Love to see it," commented another.

A third exclaimed, "Phew! Good work."

