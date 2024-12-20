Side-by-side comparison exposes major problem plaguing US roadways: 'This would benefit everyone'

It's absolutely bonkers that cities are still built to cater this heavily to cars.

A TikToker (@molesrcool) recently illustrated just how mind-blowing the difference is between transit and cars, using a picture of two lanes of traffic as an example.

One has a bus, the other is full of cars. By doing some rough math, he showed how many cars it would take to move 70 people compared to a single bus. The result is staggering.

"Obviously the numbers are rough. The bus could have only 30 people on it, and each car could have 3 people in it, which would be about 210 people. Even if that best-case scenario is true, the space that the cars take up versus the bus is just obscene."

To further make the point, he pulls in another example. It shows what New York City would look like if it was entirely car-dependent. It would require 48 new eight-lane bridges going into Manhattan and 24 square miles of underground parking, which would take up the entire borough.

One of the points he brings up is about freedom. The TikToker argues the only freedom you get from a car is to move through a rigid road system. That doesn't necessarily mean more efficient, flexible or better.

The point isn't even against cars — it's about city planning. It's wild that cities are still built to cater this heavily to cars. Public transit is clearly the more efficient way to get around, provided it has the necessary support.

As cities get more densely populated, planners will have a much harder time ignoring the need for strong transit. With the right designs, we can have cities with cleaner air that are easier to traverse, all while spending less money on keeping our cars running. If you want to spend less time in your car, check out our guide on exploring public transit options.

TikTok commenters largely agreed with the need for change. One user said, "People that talk about freedom. This would benefit everyone. You can still drive your truck with even less traffic. Most people don't even like driving so better for you."

Another chimed in with, "Guys, investing in public transport would also benefit drivers!!! Public transport relieves traffic, making life easier for people who choose to, or need to drive."

