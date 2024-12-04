Homeowner shares surprising benefits of living car-free: 'A cheat code to a better life'

Owning a car may seem necessary in our modern world, but one homeowner has proved that going carless is possible, even in a large metroplex.

In the r/f***cars subreddit, the poster explained the many benefits they've enjoyed living car-free, which they called "a cheat code to a better life." They said they have never owned a car and have no regrets about the decision.

"I get exercise doing everything, getting groceries, going to work, going out for lunch... I spend great quality time with my family just taking things slowly," they wrote. "I buy local and am more a part of my community. I rarely go to big box stores since walking down the street to something local is just better."

In addition, the OP said that since they have no car, they bought a smaller home with no driveway, which saved them a ton of cash and hours of shoveling in winter.

While their family and friends couldn't understand their renunciation of cars, the homeowner seemed perfectly content to walk everywhere, especially nearby businesses.

The most obvious reasons to eschew car ownership are financial since you will avoid car payments, maintenance costs, registration and inspection fees, gas, and other unforeseen emergency expenditures. Some people who go carless prefer to buy an electric scooter or bike to get around instead of walking, especially in a busy city. Still, these modes of transportation are much cheaper than buying a car.

You also get more exercise when you get around on foot or bicycle and can connect more easily with your local community. Even though most cities have been built with infrastructure that incentivizes car travel, more people are realizing the negative impacts cars have on communities. For one, most cars are still gas-powered, spewing planet-warming gases into the atmosphere and causing health issues such as asthma, cancer, and heart and cardiovascular disease.

That's why opting for public transportation, walking, or buying an electric car is better for your health, wallet, and the planet. And, if you walk or bike, you'll have a much less stressful commute to work or on errands.

"I couldn't agree more! I've been wheels-free since May. The money I'm not spending is glorious," one person said on the Reddit post.

"100%! Going on 15 years and I could elaborate for hours about how much better life is without car ownership or any kind of daily or excessive usage or concern about a car!" another said.

