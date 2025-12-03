Alarming video of giant snake nest in unexpected location sparks fear: 'They're incredibly protective'

"You don't want to mess with a mom python."

A new TV show is shining a light on just how much damage an invasive snake is doing to Floridian ecosystems.

What's happening?

ABC's "Wildlife Nation: Expedition Florida" examined Burmese pythons in a recent episode. Researchers were able to find an old nest of eggs, where they were able to describe the scene.

"First of all, they're incredibly protective. You don't want to mess with a mom python," said host Jeff Corwin.

They went on to describe how the snakes, which generally don't produce much of their own heat, actually shiver in order to keep eggs warm and incubate them in a tight clutch. Burmese pythons lay between 12 and 36 eggs every spring.

Why are Burmese pythons important?

The researchers on the show are quick to highlight that Burmese pythons are a massive problem in Florida. As apex predators, their eggs don't face any serious predators, which allow their young to propagate unopposed.

Burmese pythons are considered one of the most (if not the top) invasive species in Florida. They were originally introduced to the wild in the state through the exotic pet trade, and the species has since outcompeted all native animals for vital resources.

The result has been a 99% decline in raccoon and opossum populations, and an 88% drop in bobcats. Marsh rabbits, cottontail rabbits, and foxes have disappeared from the state altogether, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Florida's climate allows the pythons to survive for years, whereas states that have a colder winter would be inhospitable. As average daily temperatures increase around the globe due to pollution, though, the range of areas where Burmese pythons could survive and reproduce could expand farther into the country.

The drops in biodiversity caused by invasive species incur a steep loss in ecosystem services. Some studies have suggested that over the course of 50 years, invasive species have created costs of over a trillion dollars globally.

What's being done about Burmese pythons?

Florida has invested millions in eradicating Burmese pythons. Some partners have been attempting to commercialize the activity by harvesting snakeskins and making finished products with them.

If you're interested in combating invasive species in your area, it's possible to take local action with volunteer groups that work to remove offending fauna and flora, and introduce a greater range of native species.

