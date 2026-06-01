Skin-crawling video shows python hunter remove clutch of 60 eggs from Florida Everglades

"Thank you for what you do for us in Florida."

A skin-crawling video from the Everglades is drawing attention online after a massive clutch of Burmese python eggs was pulled out as a cloud of relentless mosquitoes buzzed nearby.

The clip from Snakeaholic (@snakeaholic) and The Critter Cult (@thecrittercult) shows how quickly a single invasive snake can deepen a growing ecological problem — and how brutal conditions can be for the people trying to stop it.

In the video, a man carefully lifts out a flattened mass of Burmese python eggs in the Everglades while explaining just how serious the find is. "That is a massive clutch of Burmese python eggs we just removed from the Everglades," he says. "There's about 60 eggs in this clutch."

As he holds up the cluster, he says the eggs could have become baby pythons, further threatening native wildlife in the Everglades. He calls the removal "a big win" and adds that the snakes' "reproductive rate is insanely high."

Burmese pythons are not native to the Everglades, and their spread has become a major problem for Florida's ecosystems. The snakes prey on mammals, birds, and other wildlife that belong in the region, making it harder for native species to recover and for the Everglades to remain in balance.

Healthy wetlands support water quality, tourism, local jobs, and community resilience across South Florida. Every new clutch of eggs adds pressure to an ecosystem that people depend on. Stopping dozens of hatchlings before they emerge can help slow that damage.

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Invasive species can delay restoration work already underway in the Everglades. Removal efforts can make a real difference, but the scale of the challenge remains enormous.

The intense insect noise in the background prompted nearly as many comments about the swarming mosquitoes as the eggs themselves.

In the comments, one person joked, "Almost as big as those skeeters," while another wrote, "Maybe those mosquitoes are the real problem."

Others focused on the conservation win. "Thank you for what you do for us in Florida," one commenter wrote, while another added, "THANK YOU says every raccoon, possum, bob cat and every other native species."

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