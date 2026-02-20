Researchers' underwater robot spots unusual deep-sea species: 'Each discovery is a new piece of the puzzle'

Deep-sea researchers captured rare footage of a fascinating creature living approximately 62 miles off California's coast.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute observed the bumpy snailfish (Careproctus colliculi) swimming near the seafloor in the Monterey Canyon at a depth of 3,268 meters below the ocean's surface in 2019. A remotely operated vehicle captured video of the species in its natural habitat.

This unusual sighting was significant because it was new to science and underscored the incredible diversity of our oceans. Researchers also found two other snailfish species, the dark snailfish and the sleek snailfish, during separate expeditions.

"Our discovery of not one, but three, new species of snailfishes is a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and of the power of curiosity and exploration," deep-sea expert and associate professor Mackenzie Gerringer said in a statement.

"Each discovery is a new piece of the puzzle," MBARI added.

Gathering these types of photos and videos aids conservation efforts and helps scientists identify critical biodiversity changes occurring in the environment. Their discoveries also help the general public gain a deeper appreciation of the natural world and all the mysterious, unknown creatures we share our planet with.

For example, the Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census is seeking to speed up the identification of new species to encourage research and conservation efforts before they go extinct. Capturing footage of elusive ocean creatures, such as thresher sharks, can increase understanding of their movements and territories, informing protection measures.

MBARI shared footage on YouTube showing the bumpy snailfish, which is pink with big eyes and bumps all over its tadpole-shaped body.

"What a precious little dude!" one YouTube user commented on the video.

"Such a good example of technology helping people understand the precious world we live in," another YouTuber wrote.

"Another treasure from the Pacific Ocean," someone else added. "This is exactly why it's critical to protect, not destroy the world's marine environment."

