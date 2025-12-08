Experts thrilled after capturing rare images of elusive ocean creatures: 'A remarkable discovery'

Rare thresher sharks were captured in underwater videos in the Sipaway Island Marine Protected Area in the Philippines

According to Inquirer.net, the sighting came as part of an assessment of the area conducted by Pacific Environment.

The encounter was filmed by Lasse Gerres and Ronja Trübger from the University of Bremen, and a diving team from Whispering Palms/Sipaway Divers.

On its official Facebook page, the local government unit of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental called it "a remarkable discovery."

The thresher shark population has been declining, despite the species being protected under Philippine laws. Their high vulnerability to overfishing complicates recovery efforts.

In addition, Shark Trust observed that they can produce as few as two pups per year, making it difficult for them to boost their numbers.

Often portrayed as dangerous, thresher sharks — and sharks in general — are not a threat to humans unless provoked.

They play a crucial role in maintaining ocean health. As apex predators, they help control the populations of smaller fish by preventing them from becoming overabundant.

According to Melvin S. Maglayon from the City Environment Management Office, if Sipaway Island were to become a recognized habitat, it would only be the third in the world, alongside Mexico and Malapascua Island in Cebu, the Philippines.

The sighting underscores the importance of documenting species on camera, as knowledge about population numbers can inform conservation efforts. Trail cameras, for example, are powerful tools for experts, allowing them to study animal behaviors without human intrusion.

With this technology, species critical to ecosystem health can be protected, leading to benefits for local biodiversity and beyond.

Social media users are more than thankful for the conservation team's footage.

"Wow," one wrote on Instagram.

"Cutie," another commented under the same post.

"There must be more rare sightings of marine life in our waters, [especially] the Marine Protected Areas," one Facebook user said. "Good to know."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







