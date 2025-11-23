Kayakers capture stunning video of huge shark in shallow water at tourist hotspot: 'This is highly abnormal'

"The ones you have to worry about."

Kayakers might not expect to run into a gargantuan bull shark in shallow, warm waters, but a clip on TikTok served as a reminder that dangerous marine predators don't necessarily keep to the depths.

What's happening?

Paddle Paradise Palm Beach (@paddleparadisepalmbeach) specializes in "water adventures" in Palm Beach County, Florida, offering "paddleboard picnics and" clear kayaking excursions.

The account shared footage of a shocking encounter with a massive bull shark, which occurred in just 2 feet of water.

The clip showed the shark swimming slowly alongside the kayakers, seemingly minding its own business.

However, as someone in the comments pointed out, "bull sharks are the ones you have to worry about attacking unprompted."

Other users expressed concern about the shark's unusual behavior.

"This is highly abnormal," one wrote.

Why are shark encounters important?

Instances like this are becoming increasingly less rare.

As coastal development, pollution, and rising ocean temperatures continue to disrupt natural shark habitats, these predators are being forced into more unusual locations.

While bull sharks can thrive in both saltwater and freshwater and patrol shallow depths, they are highly aggressive and pose a risk when present in lagoons with high human activity.

Overfishing and booming tourism along Florida's coasts have also reduced the fish populations upon which sharks depend.

As humans continue to encroach on their environments, sharks are left with fewer food options.

These changes have led to increased erratic behavior and incidents — as the BBC explained, dangerous encounters like this shark incident stem from stress, habitat loss, and food scarcity.

While it is easy to demonize sharks for situations like these, it is important to remember that all these added stressors are human-driven.

What's being done about it?

Conservation groups and scientists are working to restore balance to coastal ecosystems, helping protect both people and marine life.

Florida-based organizations are promoting responsible tourism and shark-safe fishing practices, while national efforts focus on preserving mangroves and seagrass beds that support ocean food chains.

