British road-tripper thought UK heat was brutal, until 106-degree Utah made it feel cold

She said humidity was only around 6%, far from the sticky conditions many people often associate with summer misery.

A stop in southern Utah quickly reset one British road-tripper's sense of what extreme summer heat feels like.

Coming straight from a heat wave in the United Kingdom, the traveler encountered 106-degree weather in St. George, Utah, and found herself revisiting the cross-Atlantic argument over what really qualifies as "too hot."

What's happening?

A video posted to TikTok shows the British traveler's reaction after experiencing America's desert heat.

"It's 41 Celsius, which is 106 Fahrenheit, and this heat is crazy… Even with the RV on, with the AC running, it's too much." she said.

She added that "If you're British and you're watching this, and you think the heat is too much in the UK, you just need to get AC… and you guys in the South, you have it with the humidity too. I don't know how you do it."

What stood out to her was not only the temperature but also how little moisture there was in the air: she said the humidity was only around 6%, far from the sticky conditions many people associate with summer misery.

Why does it matter?

While the video is lighthearted, it points to a much more serious reality. Extreme heat is becoming an increasingly common part of daily life, especially for Americans in western or southern states.

When temperatures climb high enough, even routine activities such as exercising, driving, working outdoors, or running errands can quickly become dangerous.

Worsening extreme heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, power outages, wildfires, and lost wages for people whose jobs require long hours outdoors.

Heat can also strain hospitals, drive up energy bills, hurt local businesses, and disrupt the tourism and recreation that many communities depend on.

That is true whether someone lives in a dry desert climate or a British city with limited cooling infrastructure. Places unprepared for high temperatures can feel especially punishing, even if the thermometer reads lower than it does elsewhere.

So, what feels manageable in one place may become overwhelming in another, depending on humidity, housing conditions, access to air conditioning, and how long the heat persists.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.