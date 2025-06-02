Officials unveil plans for vast new nature reserve inspired by iconic landscape: 'Unique and breathtaking'

The sweeping moorlands of West Yorkshire, long cherished for their literary and natural beauty, are now home to one of England's largest nature reserves.

In May, the U.K. government announced the launch of the 1,274-hectare Bradford Pennine Gateway, as reported by the Guardian.

Set against the backdrop of the rugged hills that inspired the Brontë sisters' novels, this new reserve includes moorlands, country parks, and wetlands to give Bradford residents more ways to relax and explore close to home.

This sweeping national nature reserve links eight scenic areas, including Penistone Hill Country Park near Haworth, into one connected space meant to benefit nature and nearby communities.

The Gateway offers more green space to residents of Bradford, one of England's most nature-deprived cities.

But this isn't just about stunning views. About 90% of the Gateway consists of U.K. priority habitats such as wetlands and peat bogs.

These ecosystems quietly work overtime by cleaning water, providing homes for rare animals such as curlews and adders, and helping trap harmful carbon pollution that's overheating the planet.

The Gateway reflects a broader shift in how green space is being reimagined as a public good that supports community well-being.

Spending time outdoors can lower stress, boost mental health, and encourage people to get moving, which helps support healthier communities and local economies.

In different areas of the U.S., neglected areas have been transformed into thriving pollinator parks that support food systems and create community gathering spaces.

At home, planting native plants in your garden and rewilding your yard can help bring back wildlife while supporting ecotourism and local economies.

"Around two-thirds of our district is rural, and we boast unique and breathtaking scenery," Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council's executive member for regeneration, planning, and transport, said. "The creation of the Bradford Pennine Gateway national nature reserve ensures that these sites are protected and accessible for everyone in our district and beyond."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.