City launches bounty program for community members to fight off local invader — here's what's happening

The city of Hendersonville, North Carolina, is helping homeowners with a tree replacement program, the Hendersonville Times-News reported.

The goal is to rid the city of an increasingly invasive and harmful species: the Bradford pear tree. These trees are known to spread their seeds far and wide and invade natural spaces.

The Hendersonville Tree Board and North Carolina State University are sponsoring the Bradford Pear Bounty together. This rewards owners for removing the trees by offering up native species to plant in their yards for free.

To qualify, citizens must live within the city limits of Hendersonville and register on the Bradford Pear Bounty website. Those interested can then find a list of tree-care service providers with discounts for tree removal and maintenance.

Citizens who want to participate must show proof of the removal with a photo or document that a tree was treated with herbicide. This proof can be shown to officials in person at the City of Hendersonville Operations Center on April 12 from 9-11 a.m. Only 200 trees are being offered for replacement, so registration is required, and early arrival is encouraged.

Similar events are also taking place in Wilkesboro and Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on March 29 and April 5, respectively.

Many homeowners associations have discouraged landscapers from planting native species in the name of beautifying new neighborhoods or trying to create uniform landscapes around curated communities. This encourages invasive species to thrive and deters local wildlife and pollinators.

For homeowners, invasive species also become a financial problem and recurring threat to other plants in your garden, as they up your required maintenance.

If you are working on rewilding your yard or looking to plant for the first time, it's important to choose native species to better your environment and find a high success rate. Native species are already more likely to thrive in your area's temperatures, elevation, soil, and wildlife.

By installing a native plant lawn, you'll save money on water and yard maintenance, as native plants conserve water and require fewer pesticides and fertilizers.

To look up plants that are native to your area, you can search via the National Wildlife Federation. You can also approach the owners of your local nursery for guidance.

