More than 100 nonnative box turtles spark a roadside rescue in New Jersey

"People think turtles are slow until you're trying to catch 100 of them from running into the road."

A roadside area in Cranford, New Jersey, became the site of a rescue effort when more than 100 box turtles, a species not native to the state, were seen making their way toward traffic near the Rahway River.

The sighting drew neighbors into action and led authorities to examine whether the turtles had been left there after involvement in wildlife trafficking, according to WABC.

What happened?

The turtles were first spotted around Riverside Drive and Casino Avenue, where residents saw them moving through the neighborhood and into the roadway, the station said.

Early on, authorities thought the reptiles might be snapping turtles stirred up by recent rain, but people in the area later recognized that they were actually box turtles.

Angela Cichoski, a resident known as "the animal rescuer in the neighborhood," described to WABC how quickly the scale of the incident became clear.

"I get a text from another neighbor saying that there's about 50 turtles down the block, so we all go racing down, and there were literally over 100 turtles just walking into the road," she said.

As more people realized what was happening, neighbors worked to protect the animals by watching traffic and getting the turtles away from the street, according to the station.

Twelve-year-old Henning Schmidt was among those who joined the effort, heading to the river area to look for turtles after learning about the situation.

"I didn't think I was actually going to find any, but then I found three," Schmidt recalled to WABC.

Why does it matter?

The turtles are not native to New Jersey, and the outlet noted their presence along a busy road appears more likely to be the result of human activity than any natural movement.

If investigators are right that the turtles were tied to illegal wildlife trade before being abandoned, the animals were left in an environment they may not be able to survive in, and directly in the path of traffic.

Residents, meanwhile, were left scrambling to keep them from being struck by cars. In Cranford, the suspected dumping appears to have created an unnecessary hazard for both the turtles and the surrounding community.

"People think turtles are slow until you're trying to catch 100 of them from running into the road," Cichoski told WABC. "They're quicker than you think."

What's being done?

Authorities are trying to determine whether the animals were dumped in the area after being part of wildlife trafficking, according to the station.

That inquiry could help determine where the animals came from and whether more turtles remain in the area.

The Cranford health department is directing anyone who finds a box turtle to take it to the Cranford Fire Department, WABC reported.

Cichoski also urged caution when handling them.

"I would just say if you see any turtles, you know, put gloves on, put them in a box and just walk them over to the Cranford fire station between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and just wash your hands," she advised, per the network.

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