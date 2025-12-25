Gardener shares photos of unexpected visitor in yard: 'Looks like you're about to get a lot more of them'

A Reddit user recently looked outside to find an unexpected (and adorable) visitor in their garden: an eastern box turtle digging a small hole beside the flowers.

The OP said it was their "first time seeing a turtle in my garden" and wondered whether they were witnessing a nest being made.

The photos quickly caught the attention of the r/turtle community, where users confirmed exactly what it looked like: a mother turtle carefully preparing a nesting spot.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Moments like this are becoming more common for homeowners with healthy native plant life, which works to create a healthier habitat for wildlife, including turtles, birds, and pollinators. Of course, other yards full of clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaped areas are also excellent choices.

According to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, box turtles prefer thick layers of leaf litter and rely on familiar habitat spots year after year, so keeping natural foliage in place makes your yard a place they'll remember.

Upgrading to a natural lawn also has benefits beyond welcoming friendly critters. For starters, it's one of the simplest ways to support local ecosystems while cutting monthly costs.

Native lawns require far less watering than monoculture grass, which helps lower water bills. They also reduce the need for fertilizers and weekly mowing, saving both money and energy.

And unlike artificial turf, which offers no food or shelter for wildlife, natural plantings give pollinators the safe spaces they need to protect our food supply.

Redditors were delighted by the rare backyard guest and were quick to offer their opinions.

"Cute little fella! And it looks like you're about to get a lot more of them too haha," one said.

Another explained, "This must be a female as it does look to be digging with [its] back legs," and advised that the owner leave the area undisturbed for a few months for the chance to "catch a glimpse of the babies off on their way."

