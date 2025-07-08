Residents issue urgent PSA after 'serious threat' rapidly invades community: 'Keep an eye out and report any suspicious damage'

West Virginia is the latest state to confirm the presence of the box tree moth, an invasive species that is a serious threat to local landscapes, as reported by Nursery Management.

"Keep an eye out and report any suspicious damage," instructed Commissioner of Agriculture Ken Leonhardt. "Early detection is critical, and we're asking homeowners and landscapers to keep an eye out and report any suspicious damage."

What's happening?

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture confirmed that the box tree moth has been detected in Berkeley County. Its presence there is the latest in a line of states that have found the invasive species damaging local plants after its initial detection in North America four years ago. There have been confirmed outbreaks in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The box tree moth is native to East Asia and feeds mostly on boxwood plants, which are quite common in both residential and commercial landscapes where the moth has been detected. They can cause extensive damage and even death to the plants. Before they metamorphose, the lime-green caterpillars are so small and camouflaged that they are difficult to spot. Extensive damage to foliage is often the first sign people notice.

The box tree moth can produce multiple generations per year, which compounds the problem.

Why is the combat of invasive species important?

Invasive species can disrupt the balance of local ecosystems, threatening native plants and animals. In West Virginia, for example, the boxwood plants are a common and integral part of the landscape, so their destruction can cause ramifications for other insects, plants, animals, and humans.

When invasive species are introduced into a foreign area, they take over the food supply, shelter, and other resources of native species. This can lead to the decline or even extinction of a species, throwing the ecosystem further out of balance.

Invasives can also affect local economies and food supplies if they destroy agricultural crops.

What's being done about the box tree moth invasion in West Virginia?

Officials are warning residents and landscapers to be on the lookout and report any suspicious damage, which can include chewed or missing leaves, the presence of small green caterpillars, webbing, or bark stripping.

Leonhardt stressed the importance of combating the box tree moth. "This pest poses a serious threat," he said.

