Scientists issue warning about unprecedented changes for species that has thrived for thousands of years: 'This is set to accelerate'

Bowhead whales have thrived in Arctic waters for thousands of years. However, according to a new study from the University of Adelaide and the University of Copenhagen, these ancient whales could lose up to 75% of their habitat by the end of the century.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed 11,700 years of data on bowhead whale habitats. They found that, historically, bowhead whales have depended on summer sea ice to find food. However, as Arctic sea ice shrinks as a result of rapid environmental changes, the whales' habitats are under serious threat.

The scientists also predicted that the Sea of Okhotsk, home to one of only four bowhead populations, may lose all habitat suitable for the whales by 2060. By 2100, any remaining suitable habitat is expected to be outside the whales' current range, making conservation more challenging.

Lead author of the study Nicholas Freymueller noted that bowhead whales have preferred to forage in areas with summer sea ice.

"However, Arctic sea ice has declined significantly in recent decades, and this is set to accelerate in coming decades, causing habitats where bowhead whales currently congregate in large numbers to be lost," Freymueller added.

Why is the loss of bowhead whale habitat important?

This dramatic shift not only endangers bowhead whales but also reflects broader risks facing Arctic ecosystems.

Bowhead whales play a critical role in balancing their ecosystem. At the top of the food chain, their presence is key to culling the zooplankton population, which contributes to climate control.

By preventing too many zooplankton from eating phytoplankton — tiny organisms that absorb carbon from the air — bowheads support the planet's ability to manage overheating by reducing harmful pollution.

The bowhead whale is also an emblem of Arctic marine life. Its habitat loss signals larger disruptions that could affect food security and cultural practices in Indigenous communities who rely on these animals.

What's being done about the issue?

The researchers stressed that their findings can inform smarter conservation strategies. Understanding where future habitat loss is most severe can help focus protection efforts. It can also guide policies that support bowhead whale populations.

Meanwhile, individuals can help slow the planet's overheating by supporting cleaner energy solutions and cutting down on heat-trapping pollution from everyday choices. Supporting long-term shifts, including home electrification and sustainable policy changes, can drive meaningful change.

Past successes, such as efforts to protect gray whales, show that coordinated conservation efforts can work — but time is running out.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



