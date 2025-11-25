Researchers discover concerning phenomenon that could impact water supply: 'Helps us understand'

Very few studies have collected data at this level in such isolated, rugged terrain.

A new scientific study found that boulders in mountain ecosystems are changing how snow melts.

As glaciers rapidly melt and expose what lies beneath, those rocks actively alter snow behavior.

What's happening?

Led by a McGill University team, researchers studied the Yukon's Shár Shaw Tagà Valley and took detailed measurements of snow melt around boulders. They used 3D laser scanning, infrared cameras, and drone photogrammetry and published their findings in the journal Cold Regions Science and Technology.

The scientists discovered that snow melts faster near boulders because the rocks radiate heat and due to more subtle snow shape changes. Tighter packing, voids, and microscopic undulations make snow melt more efficiently around boulders.

Very few studies have collected data at this level in such isolated, rugged terrain. The new information collected informs the scientific community about how small-scale processes can affect water resources downstream and the broader impacts of glacier melt.

Why is snow research necessary?

Studying snow melt is crucial because it affects our global water supply. When scientists understand the hidden processes that influence snow melt, they can more accurately predict water flow in northern watersheds.

Mountain snowpacks are a critical water resource for communities downstream, especially in areas that depend upon seasonal melt for drinking water.

Through this study, the McGill researchers learned how to better model energy and water changes in remote northern landscapes. Research projects like this help bridge the gap between what satellite imagery shows and what is actually happening on the ground.

Ultimately, this work will help future researchers more accurately place sensors and focus on understanding changing weather and geological patterns.

Jeffrey McKenzie, co-author of the study, said the expansion of this work "helps us understand the bigger processes and climate effects that shape the region."

What's being done about accelerating snow melt?

