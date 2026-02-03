Woman stops in her tracks after spotting wild predators slinking across roadway: 'I don't know much about [them]'

Stacy Westfall is a horse expert who provides advanced training in riding. But she was out of her element when she encountered two elusive bobcats while on the trail.

"I don't know much about bobcats," Westfall (@stacywestfall) wrote in an Instagram clip. The video showed two black-spotted cats with pointy ears passing in front of her horse.

What's happening?

The scene highlights the importance of understanding human-animal interactions and how our activity can increase the chances of seemingly unlikely encounters.

Bobcats are native to Ohio, where Westfall lives. Their population is stable, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Westfall rides in other states, too, and her clip doesn't indicate where the sighting happened.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation added that the cats are highly adaptable, roaming much of North America. But they are seldom seen by humans. That's why the veteran trail rider was surprised when she spotted the small-game predators. The species can grow up to twice the size of house cats and live for 10 to 12 years.

They certainly aren't purring lap cuddlers like their domesticated cousins. And humans should proceed with caution when seeing bobcats in the wild.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"While they prefer to hunt small, the bobcats can prey on larger animals as well. Prey selection highly depends on abundance, season, and location. The cat hunts with stealth and patience, often stalking their prey unnoticed before leaping up to 10 feet to pounce on their oblivious meal," according to the Oklahoma experts.

Why is the sighting important?

Animal attacks often make headlines, but research suggests they are rare in the wild, especially predation encounters. However, human activity, urban sprawl, and the warming of the planet are factors contributing to human-animal interactions, according to research published in Nature Climate Change.

The continued burning of oil, coal, and gas for energy is increasing air pollution that's trapping solar heat and raising temperature averages. NASA's scientists said it's a scenario making extreme weather, including droughts, more likely. The search for water can draw animals outside their typical habitat, increasing the chances of conflict with people.

Habitat loss is the biggest threat to wildlife in the United States, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

What's being done to help?

Advocating for policy that preserves habitat and protects the environment is beneficial to people and animals alike. Finding a project in your community to support — starting a litter collection, for example — is an easy way to help.

Sharing photos and videos of elusive creatures when you see them is a good way to document their activity, especially territorial changes. The clips also raise awareness about how humans are impacting habitats.

"That is very cool! They don't seem very bothered by your presence at all!" an Instagrammer commented on Westfall's post.

Another viewer had a word of caution about the creatures, serving as a good reminder that personal safety trumps securing photos and videos.

"A friend from high school was attacked by a bobcat jumping from a tree. It got him pretty good," they wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.