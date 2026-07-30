Orphaned bobcat kitten found under a porch is 'feisty,' and rehabbers want it that way

That resistance is actually encouraging for her caretakers.

Wildlife Images (@wildlife.images), a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, used the TikTok clip to explain why a recovering bobcat kitten's attitude matters as much as her physical recovery.

What happened?

According to the clinic's caption, the animal is a female bobcat kitten estimated to be about 6 weeks old, and she was brought into the clinic last week after being discovered beneath a person's porch.

#kitten #wildliferehab #wildlifeimages #fyp ♬ original sound - vinaZverse @wildlife.images Last week, we admitted this orphaned female bobcat kitten into the clinic. We believe her to be around 6 weeks old. She was found under someone's porch covered in burs, dehydrated, and underweight. After several days with no sign of her mother, the finder brought her to us for care. As you can see, she is incredibly feisty, which is exactly what we like to see. Her behavior is a great reminder of how wild these animals truly are, and how wild we want to keep them. Throughout her rehabilitation, we'll keep human interaction to a minimum so she maintains the natural instincts she'll need to survive back in the wild. She was looking good after today's exam with our amazing veterinarian and clinic team, and we have very high hopes for a successful rehabilitation and release in the future. We'll be sure to keep you updated on her journey! 🐾 #bobcat

When she came in, she was dehydrated, underweight, and covered in burrs. The clinic said the person who found her sought help only after several days went by without any sign of her mother.

That resistance is actually encouraging for her caregivers. The cub bears its teeth throughout and mostly looks at the camera with a mixture of confusion and distrust.

"As you can see, she is incredibly feisty, which is exactly what we like to see," the clinic wrote, saying her defensiveness is a good sign for a future release.

Why does it matter?

In wildlife rehabilitation, helping often means resisting the urge to cuddle or overhandle the animal. TikTok commenters were certainly unable to hold back in the comments.

"One man's Bobcat is another woman's housecat!" a user quipped.

Jokes aside, that is not the right move. For a bobcat, staying wary and defensive is part of staying alive. A kitten that grows too comfortable around humans may struggle to rely on the instincts she will need later in the wild.

An animal that appears abandoned may still be part of a normal cycle, so observing carefully and contacting experts can be important.

What's being done?

Trained professionals are focused on stabilizing her with medical care. After examining her, the clinic said its veterinarian and clinic team found that she was looking strong.

If you see an animal that appears injured or weak, the safest next step is usually to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator rather than trying to raise it yourself. And again, keeping your distance is always a safe decision to make.

"Love how the caption is all about keeping human interaction to a minimum but the comments are just 'let me pet it,'" a viewer noted. "This is why we keep wild animals to the experts."

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