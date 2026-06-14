Fort Myers Beach bobcat spotted in broad daylight carrying an invasive iguana

"It doesn't get anymore Florida than this."

A dramatic wildlife image from Fort Myers Beach is offering a vivid reminder that native animals can sometimes help check invasive ones.

What happened?

On Reddit, someone shared a photo of a bobcat strolling along with a green iguana held in its mouth.

"It doesn't get anymore Florida than this," read the post's title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the years following Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach has experienced a rise in iguanas, and residents have reported seeing the large reptiles more often in neighborhoods, near seawalls, and around landscaped property.

Why does it matter?

More than just a striking snapshot, the scene shows a native predator feeding on a non-native animal that has multiplied rapidly in parts of South Florida.

Communities often become frustrated with green iguanas because they damage plants, leave droppings behind, and dig burrows that can weaken sidewalks, seawalls, and other structures. As their populations grow, homeowners and local governments are left to manage the damage and expense.

Native predators alone will not resolve Florida's invasive species issues, but a healthy food web can still help push ecosystems back toward balance.

What are people saying?

The image quickly sparked both jokes and discussion about native predators.

One popular response read: "The headline should be Local Kitty does its part to help get rid of invasive species."

"Maybe we'll get more bobcats and less iguanas," wrote another.

A third said, "Awesome! Getting rid of invasive iguanas and the kitty gets a free meal!"

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