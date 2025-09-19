Homeowner stunned after stumbling upon unlikely guest in backyard: 'Should never be approached'

A family in Douglas County, Colorado, had a surprise drop by in the form of a bobcat who decided their backyard was the perfect spot to relax.

What's happening?

The Denver Gazette reported that a bobcat was spotted hanging out on a family's backyard deck.

Photo Credit: iStock

While the majestic big cat seemed perfectly calm, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office thought it best to remind folks that these wild predators "should never be approached."

Why are these encounters concerning?

Sightings like this suggest a broader problem. As human developments expand, wild animals have fewer natural habitats, forcing them to share more space with humans while they search for food. As you can imagine, hungry predators are usually not in the best of moods.

It's a recipe for more conflict. According to the BBC, most animal attacks happen when wildlife feels threatened, leading creatures to defend themselves. A scared or surprised animal can be at its most dangerous.

We're seeing such tragic scenes play out all over. One man in North Carolina was attacked by a rabid bobcat in his driveway.

However, the sad truth is that it's often the animals that pay the highest price. For example, a baby bobcat was rescued after being poisoned by a contaminated rodent.

When it comes to public health, one study shows an alarming link between the disappearance of bobcats and the rise in health threats to humans.

What can I do to help with this issue?

There are a few smart ways to prevent attacks. Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises that if you ever encounter a bobcat, make yourself appear larger by backing away slowly and making loud noises. Keeping your trash secured and not leaving pet food out will also help prevent backyard visits.

However, the real, long-term fix is bigger: It's about giving wildlife room to live.

In a place as dense as Los Angeles, a massive wildlife crossing is being built over a 10-lane highway. The project is a hopeful sign that we're learning how to coexist.

